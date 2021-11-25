$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $66.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $59.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $274.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,419. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $666.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

