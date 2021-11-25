Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

