Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.02. 198,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $10,829,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

