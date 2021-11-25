$72.63 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $72.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.14 billion and the highest is $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $286.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 billion to $287.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.85 billion to $319.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $450.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.01. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

