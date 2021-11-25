Field & Main Bank Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. 3,218,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

