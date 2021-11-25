Berkshire Bank Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,715. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day moving average of $207.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

