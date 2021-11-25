Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $344.11

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,210. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

