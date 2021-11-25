Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Achieves $7.49 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.49 million and $169,965.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,541,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

