Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 4,318 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,474,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,699,629. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

