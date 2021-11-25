$0.19 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 175,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.