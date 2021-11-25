Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.46. 2,248,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

