Security National Bank Has $11.67 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after acquiring an additional 162,936 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.63. 1,952,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,437. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.