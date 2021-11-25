Field & Main Bank Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

