Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $680,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,409.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,403.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

