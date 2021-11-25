VERITY Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.23 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.