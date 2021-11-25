Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock worth $2,788,446,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $1,116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $940.15 and its 200-day moving average is $759.48. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

