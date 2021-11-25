Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camtek (CAMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) recently:

11/23/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

11/22/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

11/16/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

11/15/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

11/1/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

10/5/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19.

Get Camtek Ltd alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.