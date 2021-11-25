Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $88.30

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Incyte stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,744. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

