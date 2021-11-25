Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on AC shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.34. 505,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,736. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.89. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.37 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

