Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $33.83

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 1,229,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.