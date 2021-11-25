Canton Hathaway LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $171.61. 3,590,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

