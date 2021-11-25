Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.06. 13,552,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average is $344.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,893,113 shares of company stock worth $660,001,361. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

