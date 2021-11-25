Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,184.20 ($119.99).

Several brokerages have weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 8,695 ($113.60) to GBX 8,632 ($112.78) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

JET stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,179 ($67.66). 123,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,498. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,675.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,215.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 4,952.29 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,204 ($120.25).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

