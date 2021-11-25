South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 474,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,957. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 142.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

