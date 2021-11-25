Maro (MARO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.67 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,653,775 coins and its circulating supply is 498,628,619 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

