Atwater Malick LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.18. 1,110,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,546. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

