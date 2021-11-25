Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.