Tiaa Fsb Buys 234,640 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,640 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 10,120,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,617,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

