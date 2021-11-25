Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,345 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

