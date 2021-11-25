$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,693. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.