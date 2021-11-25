$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,693. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

