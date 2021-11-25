7,762 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,762 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Autodesk makes up 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

