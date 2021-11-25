Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 7,234 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.25. 553,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,786. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.09 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

