Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

