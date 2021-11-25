Security National Bank Purchases 5,366 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

