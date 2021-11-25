Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.