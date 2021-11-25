Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWMIF shares. CIBC started coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWMIF remained flat at $$1.01 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.