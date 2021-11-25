Unigestion Holding SA Buys 119,425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,425 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

UPS stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.47. 2,518,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

