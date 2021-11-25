Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

