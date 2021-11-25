BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

