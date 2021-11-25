Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,116.00. 22,560,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

