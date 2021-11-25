iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.45. The stock had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

