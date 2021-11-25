Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 1,201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.28. 4,664,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average is $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

