Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report sales of $434.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.69 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.27. 750,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

