Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.68

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.68 and last traded at C$13.67, with a volume of 28432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

