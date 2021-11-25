AI Doctor Market Cap Tops $551,391.53 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $551,391.53 and approximately $50,885.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

