Flow Price Tops $13.19 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $278.99 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $13.19 or 0.00022264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 313,098,660 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

