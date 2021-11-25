Head to Head Contrast: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolarityTE and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.01 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.89 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 17.72 -$50.52 million N/A N/A

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40% SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolarityTE and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

