Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.73. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.73.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

