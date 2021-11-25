Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.
NYSE APTV traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.73. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
