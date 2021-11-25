$0.43 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 580,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,502. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

