Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $217.96. 1,223,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,697. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average is $199.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

